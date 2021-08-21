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What the Fuck is this? SATANIC ceremony popped in on Australian news for 2 seconds?
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102 views • August 21, 2021
What the Fuck is this? SATANIC ceremony popped in on Australian news for 2 seconds?
WATCH CLOSELY: News broadcast on Australian TV interrupted by SATANIC ceremony. “Hail Satan” 👹
The mistake was linked online to a recent court case about teaching Satanism in schools…
The Noosa Temple of Satan re-tweeted the clip, adding that "Satan works in mysterious ways."
You paying Attention? 👀
===================
🍿Channel @TRUMPINTEL
🍿 Chat @AwakeningGlobal
https://t.me/Qnewschannel7/308
WATCH CLOSELY: News broadcast on Australian TV interrupted by SATANIC ceremony. “Hail Satan” 👹
The mistake was linked online to a recent court case about teaching Satanism in schools…
The Noosa Temple of Satan re-tweeted the clip, adding that "Satan works in mysterious ways."
You paying Attention? 👀
===================
🍿Channel @TRUMPINTEL
🍿 Chat @AwakeningGlobal
https://t.me/Qnewschannel7/308
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