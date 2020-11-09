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"What Makes Us Girls" Brittany Pettibone and Stefan Molyneux
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37 views • November 09, 2020
Website: https://brittany-pettibone.com
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/what-makes-us-girls-brittany-pettibone/1130002498?ean=9780997202977
Soundcloud Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4273-what-makes-us-girls-brittany-pettibone-and-stefan-molyneux
We cannot give what we do not have. So if we do not love ourselves, or even if we are too obsessed with ourselves, how then can we love others?
"What Makes Us Girls" examines the topic of self-worth through a modern cultural lens. Using examples from the author’s life experience and the life experiences of a variety of other girls, What Makes Us Girls analyzes seven of the most common issues that result in a destructive sense of self-worth: comparison, rejection, bullying, inauthenticity, purposelessness, betrayal and guilt. Every girl in the world, no matter our age or the country we are from, will have to face a battle for self-worth. Some of us will win and some of us will lose. But those of us who win will do so for two reasons: because we are able to see the battle for what it is, and even more importantly, because we have the right weapons to fight it."
Brittany Pettibone, born in 1992 in California, is a writer and conservative political activist. Her passion for politics, which began at a young age and is heavily influenced by her Catholic upbringing, compelled her to enter the political scene in 2016. Since then, she has produced numerous videos, from interviewing notable right-wing figures to reporting on-the-ground across America and Europe. A long-time student of the writing craft, Brittany is the author of a non-fiction book, scheduled for publication in December of 2018, and the co-author of the award-winning science-fiction and fantasy novel, Hatred Day. At the moment, she lives in Idaho, but will relocate to Austria when she marries her fiancé, fellow political activist, Martin Sellner.
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Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/what-makes-us-girls-brittany-pettibone/1130002498?ean=9780997202977
Soundcloud Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4273-what-makes-us-girls-brittany-pettibone-and-stefan-molyneux
We cannot give what we do not have. So if we do not love ourselves, or even if we are too obsessed with ourselves, how then can we love others?
"What Makes Us Girls" examines the topic of self-worth through a modern cultural lens. Using examples from the author’s life experience and the life experiences of a variety of other girls, What Makes Us Girls analyzes seven of the most common issues that result in a destructive sense of self-worth: comparison, rejection, bullying, inauthenticity, purposelessness, betrayal and guilt. Every girl in the world, no matter our age or the country we are from, will have to face a battle for self-worth. Some of us will win and some of us will lose. But those of us who win will do so for two reasons: because we are able to see the battle for what it is, and even more importantly, because we have the right weapons to fight it."
Brittany Pettibone, born in 1992 in California, is a writer and conservative political activist. Her passion for politics, which began at a young age and is heavily influenced by her Catholic upbringing, compelled her to enter the political scene in 2016. Since then, she has produced numerous videos, from interviewing notable right-wing figures to reporting on-the-ground across America and Europe. A long-time student of the writing craft, Brittany is the author of a non-fiction book, scheduled for publication in December of 2018, and the co-author of the award-winning science-fiction and fantasy novel, Hatred Day. At the moment, she lives in Idaho, but will relocate to Austria when she marries her fiancé, fellow political activist, Martin Sellner.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
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