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PFIZER & JOE BIDEN KILLED THIS 41-YEAR OLD FATHER — CALVIN & KIRSTIN MCINTOSH
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130 views • January 18, 2022
Pfizer’s toxic mRNA gene therapy shots and Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates killed this otherwise healthy, happy, good father. His son Calvin and his sister Kirstin join me to share his story with the world.
Help Calvin after the tragic loss of his Dad:
https://gofund.me/63fffb3a
SGTREPORT.COM
Help Calvin after the tragic loss of his Dad:
https://gofund.me/63fffb3a
SGTREPORT.COM
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