Dr Jennifer Daniels - Opinion: Regarding Coronavirus, "There Is No Virus" on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.25.20)

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Show highlights:-Natural means you are healing with nature
-A “chemical filled artificial diet” contributes to cancer. Switching from meat to vegetables was a surrogate way to avoid chemicals. Dr. Daniels’ scientific conclusion regarding Coronavirus is “there is no virus”
-Large cities were given direct orders to only treat patients that only had a virus, the recent deaths came from other diseases and illnesses that the hospitals would not treat
-Just the variability of the death rate of the virus proves it is irrelevant
-When you have a license the government can shut you down for any reason without due process
-What does the paleo diet entail?
-What are the health benefits of eating meat? What parts of meat can heal?
-A major limitation to the keto and paleo diets are censorship
-Doctors have been gathering more extensive and invasive information since Covid
Listener questions:
-How to get rid of oral thrush?
-Why are more people at a younger age have knee, hip, and joint problems?
-Recommended blood sugar level and how to get rid of type 2 diabetes
-Internal remedies to correct deep acne scars
-What causes aneurysms?
-What are Dr. Daniels favorite connective tissue foods?
-Any benefits to drinking mineral water?
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