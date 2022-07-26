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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Opinion: Regarding Coronavirus, "There Is No Virus" on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.25.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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170 views • July 26, 2022

Show highlights:-Natural means you are healing with nature

-A “chemical filled artificial diet” contributes to cancer. Switching from meat to vegetables was a surrogate way to avoid chemicals. Dr. Daniels’ scientific conclusion regarding Coronavirus is “there is no virus”

-Large cities were given direct orders to only treat patients that only had a virus, the recent deaths came from other diseases and illnesses that the hospitals would not treat

-Just the variability of the death rate of the virus proves it is irrelevant

-When you have a license the government can shut you down for any reason without due process

-What does the paleo diet entail?

-What are the health benefits of eating meat? What parts of meat can heal?

-A major limitation to the keto and paleo diets are censorship

-Doctors have been gathering more extensive and invasive information since Covid

Listener questions:

-How to get rid of oral thrush?

-Why are more people at a younger age have knee, hip, and joint problems?

-Recommended blood sugar level and how to get rid of type 2 diabetes

-Internal remedies to correct deep acne scars

-What causes aneurysms?

-What are Dr. Daniels favorite connective tissue foods?

-Any benefits to drinking mineral water?


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TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-opinion-regarding-coronavirus-there-is-no-virus-may-25-2020/ 

Keywords
fake meathydrationketo dietacne scarsdeath rateconnective tissuepaleo dietmineral wateroral thrushblood sugar levelcoronavirusone radio networkdr jennifer danielscovid 19covidno virusgerson therapybeyond meatthere is no viruspatrick timponeeating meatartificial dietgovernment licensejoin problemsaneurysms
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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