Dr Jennifer Daniels - Opinion: Regarding Coronavirus, "There Is No Virus" on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.25.20)

Show highlights:-Natural means you are healing with nature

-A “chemical filled artificial diet” contributes to cancer. Switching from meat to vegetables was a surrogate way to avoid chemicals. Dr. Daniels’ scientific conclusion regarding Coronavirus is “there is no virus”



-Large cities were given direct orders to only treat patients that only had a virus, the recent deaths came from other diseases and illnesses that the hospitals would not treat



-Just the variability of the death rate of the virus proves it is irrelevant



-When you have a license the government can shut you down for any reason without due process



-What does the paleo diet entail?



-What are the health benefits of eating meat? What parts of meat can heal?



-A major limitation to the keto and paleo diets are censorship



-Doctors have been gathering more extensive and invasive information since Covid

Listener questions:

-How to get rid of oral thrush?



-Why are more people at a younger age have knee, hip, and joint problems?



-Recommended blood sugar level and how to get rid of type 2 diabetes



-Internal remedies to correct deep acne scars



-What causes aneurysms?



-What are Dr. Daniels favorite connective tissue foods?



-Any benefits to drinking mineral water?





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