Scott Ritter: Russia will NOT negotiate with Ukraine, will only accept an unconditional surrender
GalacticStorm
2178 Subscribers
61 views
Published 21 hours ago

REDACTED with Clayton Morris | Former U.S. Marine Scott Ritter says #Russia will NOT negotiate with #Ukraine and will only accept an unconditional surrender of Ukraine's military. 🤔


#NATO is now telling Ukraine that this war is over and resources are coming to an end.

@RealScottRitter


https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1730053031700713891?s=20



Keywords
warukraineredactedno peacezelenskyscott ritterdeep state stronghold

