Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins ‘Good Morning CHD’ With Polly Tommey: Yale is Trafficking Humans
26 views
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published Yesterday |

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://home.solari.com/naomi-wolf-joins-good-morning-chd-with-polly-tommey/

What does Naomi Wolf mean when she says, “Yale is trafficking its students’ bodies for money”? Find out in this episode of ‘Good Morning CHD.’ Also, hear from CHD’s own Riley Vuyovich as she shares her perspective on the “eugenics happening today” as well as information about preparing for tough holiday conversations with family. Viewers, tune in!

Keywords
yalepollytommeynaomiwolftraffickingbodies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket