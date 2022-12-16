Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins ‘Good Morning CHD’ With Polly Tommey: Yale is Trafficking Humans

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://home.solari.com/naomi-wolf-joins-good-morning-chd-with-polly-tommey/
What does Naomi Wolf mean when she says, “Yale is trafficking its students’ bodies for money”? Find out in this episode of ‘Good Morning CHD.’ Also, hear from CHD’s own Riley Vuyovich as she shares her perspective on the “eugenics happening today” as well as information about preparing for tough holiday conversations with family. Viewers, tune in!
