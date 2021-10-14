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The Real Story - OAN Ignore the Border with Rep. Greg Steube
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2181 views • October 14, 2021
Rep. Greg Steube, congressmen serving Florida’s 17th district, gives The Real Story on why Kamala is absent at the border and is instead filming about space exploration.
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