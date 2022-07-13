Jews are the unelected heads of every Federal agency.They want total world domination

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What is it going to take before you wake up out of your denial? For the whole world shall be deceived. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH JEWISH WORLD GOVERNMENT
http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion3.htm Jews are only 1.8% of the US population, so why do they control the entire Federal government? That's Bolshevik Marxism, not Democracy.