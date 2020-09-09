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Alpha and Omega
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49 views • September 09, 2020
This is my WHY. Relationship, not Religion. There are too many divisions within the church, and so to squash any confusion go direct to the King of Kings. Read the Book.
And they defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and by their TESTimony. And that they did not love their lives so much that they were afraid to die. Revelation 12:11
And they defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and by their TESTimony. And that they did not love their lives so much that they were afraid to die. Revelation 12:11
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