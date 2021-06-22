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DATA SHOWS THAT THE C-19 SHOTS INCREASE SUSCEPTIBILITY TO OTHER ILLNESSES & DEATH RATES
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61 views • June 22, 2021
Jim_Crenshaw
This covid crap they are shooting into everyone's minds is bullshit and the crap they are shooting into their bodies is meant to lower their immunity to disease. It is not hard to see if you get you head out of your ass and you face out of the Tell Lie Vision
This covid crap they are shooting into everyone's minds is bullshit and the crap they are shooting into their bodies is meant to lower their immunity to disease. It is not hard to see if you get you head out of your ass and you face out of the Tell Lie Vision
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