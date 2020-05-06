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MGTOW Master Series #29 NPC's of Quora Michael Barnard
Neroke-5
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14 views • May 06, 2020
This is a response to a constantly intellectually dishonest and male feminist Michael Barnard. A man so dishonest that he goes to extraordinary lengths to twist and misrepresent what MGTOW is

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
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https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw?view_as=subscriber
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
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https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
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https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://twitter.com/pill_nation

Fortunately for us Quora isn't the only place he can be challenged try not to facepalm over this person's dishonesty

https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/neroke5

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/948299015199478/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw?view_as=subscriber
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://twitter.com/pill_nation

Mona Eltahawy links

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/outintheopen/i-want-patriarchy-to-fear-women-mona-eltahawy-says-the-time-for-being-civil-peaceful-and-polite-is-over-1.5296597
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Amj3QG2s1BI
Keywords
red pillmgtowfeministdishonestyquora
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