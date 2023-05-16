Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brother David: Ms. Yvette Wang is in good spirits at the detention center and has recently started exercising
7 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2h3aer1afe

05/13/2023【Miles’ Insight】 Brother David: Ms. Yvette Wang is in good spirits at the detention center and has recently started exercising. Last week, some fellow fighters visited her, but I advise other fellow fighters against hastily expressing their desire to see her, as the procedures involved are quite complex. Yvette Wang has been forced into a divorce, and she is single now. Fellow fighters are welcome to set her up with a reliable boyfriend.

  #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/13/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：雁平目前在看守所里精神状态非常好，最近也开始锻炼了。上星期已经有战友去看望过她了，但其他战友不要贸然提出也想去看望她的请求，因为程序很复杂。雁平已经被迫离婚，她现在是单身，战友可以给雁平介绍可靠的男朋友。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket