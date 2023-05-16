https://gettr.com/post/p2h3aer1afe
05/13/2023【Miles’ Insight】 Brother David: Ms. Yvette Wang is in good spirits at the detention center and has recently started exercising. Last week, some fellow fighters visited her, but I advise other fellow fighters against hastily expressing their desire to see her, as the procedures involved are quite complex. Yvette Wang has been forced into a divorce, and she is single now. Fellow fighters are welcome to set her up with a reliable boyfriend.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/13/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：雁平目前在看守所里精神状态非常好，最近也开始锻炼了。上星期已经有战友去看望过她了，但其他战友不要贸然提出也想去看望她的请求，因为程序很复杂。雁平已经被迫离婚，她现在是单身，战友可以给雁平介绍可靠的男朋友。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
