T-72B3M Of Ural Assault Group In Kremennaya Work On AFU Positions With Drone Guided Precision

T-72B3M battle tank of the Ural assault group in the Kremennaya area. At the end of the video, there will be a hit on the tank from which the shooting is taking place, but without damage to the “modules and crew”.
Source - RT
Mirrored - December1991
