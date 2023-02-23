Create New Account
T-72B3M Of Ural Assault Group In Kremennaya Work On AFU Positions With Drone Guided Precision
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago
T-72B3M battle tank of the Ural assault group in the Kremennaya area. At the end of the video, there will be a hit on the tank from which the shooting is taking place, but without damage to the “modules and crew”.

Source - RT

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
t-72b3m battle tankural assault groupkremennaya area

