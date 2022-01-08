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Help needed to get my elderly mother out of forced isolation and stop forced PCR testing of Cocheta (pronounced, co-chee-ta) on the Ellington Ward in Northwick Park Hospital.
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60 views • January 08, 2022
Please help us get my elderly mother out of forced isolation and stop forced PCR testing of Cocheta (pronounced, co-chee-ta) on the Ellington Ward in Northwick Park Hospital. We were told that she would be discharged in December, but they have not done so, and they are now refusing all visitors without providing any proof of a positive test result to Cocheta or to us. - - please call or email the individuals listed below to inquire about the well-being of Cocheta Carty and why has she been kept in isolation for more than 14 days.....
Please call - Ellington Ward - 020 8869 2268 -Ward Matron - Michael Parkinson - who has denied visitation access - email - [email protected] - Ward Manager - Amy Hubbard - email - [email protected] - Deputy Borough Director - Gail Burrell - email - [email protected] - Harrow Medical Director - Armon Shah - email - [email protected] - - Many thanks for any support you can give, Caroline, daughter of Cocheta.
Please call - Ellington Ward - 020 8869 2268 -Ward Matron - Michael Parkinson - who has denied visitation access - email - [email protected] - Ward Manager - Amy Hubbard - email - [email protected] - Deputy Borough Director - Gail Burrell - email - [email protected] - Harrow Medical Director - Armon Shah - email - [email protected] - - Many thanks for any support you can give, Caroline, daughter of Cocheta.
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