❗️Moment Car Explosion in Moscow with Deputy Chief of Satellite Communications of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Torgashov and his Wife

❗️A video has appeared of a car explosion in Moscow with Deputy Chief of Satellite Communications of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Andrei Torgashov.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado exploded in the north of Moscow.

A number of unconfirmed sources report that the car belonged to the deputy head of the transmitting radio center of military unit 33790 in the Moscow region, Andrei Torgashov, a member of the Northern Military District. At the time of the explosion, he was in the car with his wife.

⚡️The identity of the suspect in the criminal case regarding the bombing of a car in the north of Moscow has been established, reports the Russian Investigative Committee.

The car in which the suspect arrived at the scene of the crime was also identified and examined by investigators.

A group of the most experienced investigators and criminologists in the capital’s Investigative Committee is working at the scene of the incident.

Adding: ❗️The perpetrator of today’s car bombing in Moscow fled to Turkey, FSB Director Bortnikov told Shot.

Then adding: ⚡️A suspect in a car bombing with a Russian officer in Moscow, who left Russia this morning on the next flight, was detained in Turkey. (This video is next)

Adding: The explosive device was presumably placed under the driver's seat, a source told "Izvestia."

Specialists, including dog handlers and sappers, continue to work at the scene of the car explosion.

According to media reports, the man had his feet blown off and is in serious condition. Thanks to the help of local residents, he was able to be pulled out of the car and given first aid in time. Along with Torgashov, his wife was also injured and has been hospitalized.



