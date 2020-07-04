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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, Triangle and Cigar Shaped UAP Encounters )-OT Chan Live#276
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3 views • July 04, 2020
#UFOS #Triangles #cigarUFO #tr3b #Aliens #CoverUp
Topics:-
1) Robert talks about his Dog stealing his dinner last live
2) Robert talks about some UFO News
3) Paul plays a clip from Martins show with John talking about
UFO joe wilson documents and more
4) The Clair County UFO triangle sighting, Illinois, 2000
5) Russian Height 611 UFO case (re-cap) Meta-Materials Knapp
5.5) Ben Hansen talking about how to film a Tr3b
6) The West Flight UFO Incident, over Texas, 1995
Topics (with markers):
1) Robert talks about his Dog stealing his dinner last live
2) Robert talks about some UFO News @ 8:12 mark or
https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=492
3) Paul plays a clip from Martins show with John talking about
UFO joe wilson documents and more
. @ 10:48 mark or
https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=648
4) The Clair County UFO triangle sighting, Illinois, 2000
@ 41:51 mark or https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=2511
5) Russian Height 611 UFO case (re-cap) Meta-Materials Knapp
@ 2:44:19 mark or https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=9859
5.5) Ben Hansen how to film TR3bs.
6) The West Flight UFO Incident, over Texas, 1995
@ 3:28:07 mark or https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=12487
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:-
1) Robert talks about his Dog stealing his dinner last live
2) Robert talks about some UFO News
3) Paul plays a clip from Martins show with John talking about
UFO joe wilson documents and more
4) The Clair County UFO triangle sighting, Illinois, 2000
5) Russian Height 611 UFO case (re-cap) Meta-Materials Knapp
5.5) Ben Hansen talking about how to film a Tr3b
6) The West Flight UFO Incident, over Texas, 1995
Topics (with markers):
1) Robert talks about his Dog stealing his dinner last live
2) Robert talks about some UFO News @ 8:12 mark or
https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=492
3) Paul plays a clip from Martins show with John talking about
UFO joe wilson documents and more
. @ 10:48 mark or
https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=648
4) The Clair County UFO triangle sighting, Illinois, 2000
@ 41:51 mark or https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=2511
5) Russian Height 611 UFO case (re-cap) Meta-Materials Knapp
@ 2:44:19 mark or https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=9859
5.5) Ben Hansen how to film TR3bs.
6) The West Flight UFO Incident, over Texas, 1995
@ 3:28:07 mark or https://youtu.be/5TWD76OnGsU?t=12487
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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