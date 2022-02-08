Dr. Viviane Brunet on the side-effects of the COVID vaccines in pregnant women

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Viviane Brunet, gynecologist and researcher, has once again warned about the dangers of the misnamed COVID vaccines.
This time, in addition to mentioning the black-eyed babies inoculated couples are having, she addressed the complications generated by these inoculums when administered to pregnant women. These complications range from low birth weight babies to miscarriages and deaths of pregnant women.
If you like the videos ORWELLITO subtitles and the content they post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Mirrored - ORWELLITO