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Think America is Hateful + Racist? Try ... ANY Other Country
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59 views • January 07, 2021
Many on the left believe that America is a hate filled cesspool of racism and ignorance. They state USA is hateful, and believe that the United States is on the lower wrung of tolerance around the world, when in fact reality it is just the opposite. America is the most tolerant nation on the earth with a heterogeneous population, and racism while it still exists, Is negligible compared to every other country on the planet. We should be grateful to live in such a great nation.
#racism #america #americanracism
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#racism #america #americanracism
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