"Walking Down The Highway" (2023 rock song, visualizer video)
Six Gun Cross
3 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Written and Performed by Six Gun Cross

Walking down the highway, cars line the road

Sitting metal coffins with bodies enclosed

Did they see it coming and try to escape?

From the looks on their faces, they were too late


Walking down the highway and I'm not depressed

I have Jesus and he guides my steps


Walking down the highway I see a camp

It has barbwire and towers and a military stamp

They followed orders and became victims too

All sides lost from a hidden enemy that no one knew


Walking down the highway and I'm not depressed

I have Jesus and he guides my steps


Walking down the highway I see the sunrise

There's woman in the distance that has survived

I smile at her and she asks what do we do?

I take her by the hand and we start things new


Walking down the highway and I'm not depressed

I have Jesus and he guides my steps

Keywords
militaryvaccinerockguitarvirusclassic

