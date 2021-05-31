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This Saint News 5/30/2021
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Stay up on game! Real News. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!
MASSIVE: WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID VACCINE
https://ncrenegade.com/massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine/
You can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe Covid vaccine side effects. The government likely won’t compensate you for damages either
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html
America’s Frontline Doctors Sue the Federal Government to Prevent Forcing Experimental COVID Vaccines on US Children
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/americas-frontline-doctors-sue-federal-government-prevent-forcing-experimental-covid-vaccines-us-children/
Menstrual Blood Magic: 3 Spells For Your Period
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/menstrual-blood-magic?utm_campaign=falcon&;utm_medium=social&utm_social-type=owned&mbid=social_twitter&utm_source=twitter&utm_brand=tv
BREAKING: Burmese Military Arrests Country’s Leaders For Alleged Election Fraud
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-burmese-military-arrests-countrys-leaders-for-committing-alleged-election-fraud/
Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-55902070
The Chinese Aided In the Theft of the Myanmar Election the Same as the US Election- The Myanmar's Military Has Moved to Stop the CHICOMS
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-education/chinese-aided-theft-myanmar-election-same-us-election-myanmars-military-has-moved-stop-chicoms
Soros’ Open Society Staff Arrested & Bank Accounts Seized in Myanmar
https://geopolitics.co/2021/03/17/soros-open-society-staff-arrested-bank-accounts-seized-in-myanmar/
As Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Canada, Romana Didulo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSCzTk3bJ6I&;t=184s
The hidden king of England
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEjmexoXTo8
THE HIDDEN KING OF ENGLAND, Greg Hallett, Indiegogo Crowd Funding Promo Film, 21 July 2015, Hi Res
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWU-q4pOLr0
New King of England:Joseph Gregory Hallett "Follow the White Rabbit" | ms16 Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48iuJyoenJ4
COVID-19 Weekly Total Deaths Archive
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/weekly-total-archive/
Exclusive: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Population
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb3fapp3mxk&;list=PLsQZMcdI9KIxha_N-EOHTm_C0_mGY4_cy&index=10
Remains of 215 children found buried at former B.C. residential school, First Nation says
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tk-eml%C3%BAps-te-secw%C3%A9pemc-215-children-former-kamloops-indian-residential-school-1.6043778
Chilean Jesuits recognize 64 cases of sexual abuse
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1436920/chilean-jesuits-recognize-64-cases-of-sexual-abuse?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1622000988-1
MASSIVE: WORLD RENOWNED DOCTOR BLOWS LID OFF OF COVID VACCINE
https://ncrenegade.com/massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine/
You can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe Covid vaccine side effects. The government likely won’t compensate you for damages either
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html
America’s Frontline Doctors Sue the Federal Government to Prevent Forcing Experimental COVID Vaccines on US Children
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/americas-frontline-doctors-sue-federal-government-prevent-forcing-experimental-covid-vaccines-us-children/
Menstrual Blood Magic: 3 Spells For Your Period
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/menstrual-blood-magic?utm_campaign=falcon&;utm_medium=social&utm_social-type=owned&mbid=social_twitter&utm_source=twitter&utm_brand=tv
BREAKING: Burmese Military Arrests Country’s Leaders For Alleged Election Fraud
https://nationalfile.com/breaking-burmese-military-arrests-countrys-leaders-for-committing-alleged-election-fraud/
Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-55902070
The Chinese Aided In the Theft of the Myanmar Election the Same as the US Election- The Myanmar's Military Has Moved to Stop the CHICOMS
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-education/chinese-aided-theft-myanmar-election-same-us-election-myanmars-military-has-moved-stop-chicoms
Soros’ Open Society Staff Arrested & Bank Accounts Seized in Myanmar
https://geopolitics.co/2021/03/17/soros-open-society-staff-arrested-bank-accounts-seized-in-myanmar/
As Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Canada, Romana Didulo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSCzTk3bJ6I&;t=184s
The hidden king of England
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEjmexoXTo8
THE HIDDEN KING OF ENGLAND, Greg Hallett, Indiegogo Crowd Funding Promo Film, 21 July 2015, Hi Res
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWU-q4pOLr0
New King of England:Joseph Gregory Hallett "Follow the White Rabbit" | ms16 Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48iuJyoenJ4
COVID-19 Weekly Total Deaths Archive
https://www.england.nhs.uk/statistics/statistical-work-areas/covid-19-daily-deaths/weekly-total-archive/
Exclusive: Fight To Stop Bill Gates Control of Global Seed Population
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb3fapp3mxk&;list=PLsQZMcdI9KIxha_N-EOHTm_C0_mGY4_cy&index=10
Remains of 215 children found buried at former B.C. residential school, First Nation says
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tk-eml%C3%BAps-te-secw%C3%A9pemc-215-children-former-kamloops-indian-residential-school-1.6043778
Chilean Jesuits recognize 64 cases of sexual abuse
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1436920/chilean-jesuits-recognize-64-cases-of-sexual-abuse?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1622000988-1
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