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The Iconic Photo That CHANGED HISTORY
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10 views • March 15, 2020
Dr. Sacco's iconic "precious feet" photo changed history by proving children killed by abortion are not mere "clumps of cells."
The profound photo of a 10 week old baby was made into a commemorative pin and has been published in countless books and articles as a reminder of who we are fighting for.
The profound photo of a 10 week old baby was made into a commemorative pin and has been published in countless books and articles as a reminder of who we are fighting for.
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