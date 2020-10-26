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Would You Pay Over $250,000 for a Cot, better grab one the flu is affecting trillions!
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23 views • October 26, 2020
And you thought the Planned Demic was about a virus. Oh cont-rare. It has been about trashing the US economy and emptying the pockets of the middle class, the only class that keeps Communism at bay!
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