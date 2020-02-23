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The Democratic Immigration Plan To Destroy America
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15 views • February 23, 2020
Jon Bowne | Infowars.com - February 22, 2020
It’s called The New Way Forward Act. The legislation spearheaded by the squad and Illinois representative Jesus Garcia would have American taxpayers pay to have violent deported illegal aliens flown back into the interior of the United States.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/the-democratic-immigration-plan-to-destroy-america/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e516d99f3c089001e6555b2
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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It’s called The New Way Forward Act. The legislation spearheaded by the squad and Illinois representative Jesus Garcia would have American taxpayers pay to have violent deported illegal aliens flown back into the interior of the United States.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/the-democratic-immigration-plan-to-destroy-america/
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e516d99f3c089001e6555b2
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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