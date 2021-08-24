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An US Combat Vet Soldier Tell the Truth to the Satanic Politicians [28.08.2020]
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180 views • August 24, 2021
Carlos Piccata https://duckduckgo.com/?q=carlos+piccata+video&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Carlos Zapata https://duckduckgo.com/?q=carlos+zapata+video&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Note: We have NONE of theese types of people here in Denmark... yet...
Where the Fuck are the Danish soldiers and policemen, they also have children right?
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This man stood boldly against the puppets that have shut down the Shasta County in California. People have lost their jobs some have taken their lives out of sheer depression, and the business owner cannot open their establishments just because of some crazy mandate of wearing masks. All the while in Wuhan China their having pool parties.
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Carlos Piccata, who says he is a combat vet, to the Shasta, CA county commission: “It’s not going to be peaceful much longer. We’re building, we’re organizing. You won’t stop us when the time comes. This is a warning for what’s coming. There’s a million people just like me.”
Military veteran and local business owner pushed back against restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Shasta County, California, during a community meeting last week.
The veteran, identified as Carlos Zapata, shared his grievances and warned about impending citizen revolt in comments to a panel of county authorities. A video of Zapata's remarks surfaced on a few social media platforms and Reddit in the days following Shasta County's public meeting.
"I went to war for this country," Zapata said in the video. "I've been in combat and I never want to go back again, but I'll tell you what. I will to save this country. If it has to be against our own citizens, it will happen."
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Time is way since past, Stand now or lose everything.
This isnt about Fucking MONEY or BIG PHARMA this is B I B L I C A L.
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Carlos Piccata's Passionate Speech to the Shasta City Council | 4K Upscaled
1,935 views Aug 28, 2020
https://youtu.be/R6iHHkIrzsU
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Carlos Piccata, a combat vet from the Shasta, CA county commission- WARNS OF PENDING VIOLENCE
66 viewsAug 15, 2021
https://youtu.be/7EKoaXTcq6w
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Original title: A (Singular) Combat Soldier Throws Down the Hoax Gauntlet, Are You in?
RichieFromBoston
40131 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Td9WcXasZFSz/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
Carlos Zapata https://duckduckgo.com/?q=carlos+zapata+video&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Note: We have NONE of theese types of people here in Denmark... yet...
Where the Fuck are the Danish soldiers and policemen, they also have children right?
--
This man stood boldly against the puppets that have shut down the Shasta County in California. People have lost their jobs some have taken their lives out of sheer depression, and the business owner cannot open their establishments just because of some crazy mandate of wearing masks. All the while in Wuhan China their having pool parties.
--
Carlos Piccata, who says he is a combat vet, to the Shasta, CA county commission: “It’s not going to be peaceful much longer. We’re building, we’re organizing. You won’t stop us when the time comes. This is a warning for what’s coming. There’s a million people just like me.”
Military veteran and local business owner pushed back against restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Shasta County, California, during a community meeting last week.
The veteran, identified as Carlos Zapata, shared his grievances and warned about impending citizen revolt in comments to a panel of county authorities. A video of Zapata's remarks surfaced on a few social media platforms and Reddit in the days following Shasta County's public meeting.
"I went to war for this country," Zapata said in the video. "I've been in combat and I never want to go back again, but I'll tell you what. I will to save this country. If it has to be against our own citizens, it will happen."
--
Time is way since past, Stand now or lose everything.
This isnt about Fucking MONEY or BIG PHARMA this is B I B L I C A L.
--
Carlos Piccata's Passionate Speech to the Shasta City Council | 4K Upscaled
1,935 views Aug 28, 2020
https://youtu.be/R6iHHkIrzsU
--
Carlos Piccata, a combat vet from the Shasta, CA county commission- WARNS OF PENDING VIOLENCE
66 viewsAug 15, 2021
https://youtu.be/7EKoaXTcq6w
--
Original title: A (Singular) Combat Soldier Throws Down the Hoax Gauntlet, Are You in?
RichieFromBoston
40131 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Td9WcXasZFSz/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
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