Thyroid Function & Your Health with Steven F. Hotze, M.D.

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The one hormone in your body that produces energy is
Thyroid! As we age, so many of our hormone levels decline, including
Thyroid. Unfortunately, hypothyroidism is commonly undiagnosed because
traditional doctors sole use of blood tests for diagnosis. The “normal” ranges
for thyroid hormones vary so drastically that almost all of us will fall within
“normal” ranges, regardless of symptoms. The downfall is that many
doctors will treat symptoms of Hypothyroidism with prescription drugs for individual
symptoms of depression, joint pain, insomnia, etc. without getting to the root
cause.
Join
Dr. Hotze today as he leads us in a frank discussion about how the Thyroid
hormone affects so many areas of our body and its normal function. There
are many symptoms of Hypothyroidism, and low energy
is, many times, the first sign of inadequate production of active thyroid. Listen to learn more about
the common symptoms of Hypothyroidism and how to get back to your happy,
healthy self again!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/