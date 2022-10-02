Feminism is a Psyop created by the Rockefeller's and Rothschilds among other Illuminati factions and departments like the Tavistock Institute. Depopulation is the agenda as well as to divide and conquer the human race. Along with Feminism there is also the Gay agenda that is talked about in Henry Makow's book "Cruel Hoax: Feminism & The New World Order". An exceedingly intrinsic book every young man should read, and young woman.
My email: [email protected]
My youtube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/user/spiritelemental
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.