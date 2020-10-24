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HITLER'S WAR? - WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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132 views • October 24, 2020
This is a 96 minute long “Made in Germany” underground documentary film with the TRUTH that is being removed from history by the Jewish owned Media and Textbook Publishing Companies. It’s the first ever to unabashedly explain from the German perspective, how World War II really began, and the many efforts that were made by Hitler to avoid it, and to establish a lasting, viable and mutually acceptable peace, but how he was ultimately left with no choice but to ‘invade’ Poland. It documents many facts that have been deliberately left out of the “official narrative” as presented by the “victorious” Freemason Allies, which we have all been taught since 1945, and which Germans especially have been constantly reminded of since the war ended; with the blame entirely upon Germany’s shoulders. Many of the claims of the Allies that have been widely accepted as fact are refuted here as patently untrue or distorted, while many important facts have been ignored completely. This video will open your eyes to the TRUTH history of WWII, not the disinformation and propaganda being taught in public schools since 1945. Enjoy a bit of disclosure here, time to get CONSCIOUS!
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2012/10/16/documentary-hitlers-war-what-the-historians-neglect-to-mention/
Learn the truth about your TRUE enemy. As U.S. General Patton said in Berlin at the end of WWII, before he was silenced and murdered, “We defeated the WRONG enemy.”
Hitler never wanted war! He issued over 2 dozen peace deals to the “allied powers”. He brought Germany back to a the top of the world, to the greatest superpower in the world at the time even though Germany suffered more destruction and defeat than all the other countries of the world combined since WWI was blamed on Germany. Hitlers crime was that he kicked the Jewish Rothschild bankers out of Germany and banned them for life and started PRINTING GERMANY'S OWN MONEY. He also banned Freemasonry and all there sister secret societies. He exposed the evil that was behind all of the evil that has happened to this world. And for this, he is the most lied about man in human history. Wake Up! Rise Up! And help others come to these FACTS of historical reality.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2012/10/16/documentary-hitlers-war-what-the-historians-neglect-to-mention/
Learn the truth about your TRUE enemy. As U.S. General Patton said in Berlin at the end of WWII, before he was silenced and murdered, “We defeated the WRONG enemy.”
Hitler never wanted war! He issued over 2 dozen peace deals to the “allied powers”. He brought Germany back to a the top of the world, to the greatest superpower in the world at the time even though Germany suffered more destruction and defeat than all the other countries of the world combined since WWI was blamed on Germany. Hitlers crime was that he kicked the Jewish Rothschild bankers out of Germany and banned them for life and started PRINTING GERMANY'S OWN MONEY. He also banned Freemasonry and all there sister secret societies. He exposed the evil that was behind all of the evil that has happened to this world. And for this, he is the most lied about man in human history. Wake Up! Rise Up! And help others come to these FACTS of historical reality.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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