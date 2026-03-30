Ben-Gvir celebrating an Israeli law passed today, for death penalty by hanging for Palestinian detainees - : (

Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrating an Israeli law passed today, introducing the death penalty by hanging for Palestinian detainees.

The Israeli Knesset has passed a death penalty law targeting Palestinian prisoners.

Naturally, Ben Gvir tried to pop champagne on the floor to celebrate. Guards stopped him.

What the law does:

▪️ Mandates death by hanging for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis in acts classified as "terrorism"

▪️ No pardon possible

▪️ Does not require a unanimous verdict

▪️ Execution must be carried out within 90 days of sentencing

Over 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 66 women. Hundreds could now be subject to execution.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Italy and the UK urged Israel to abandon the vote. The UN called mandatory death sentences a violation of the right to life. Israel's own military warned the bill violates international law.

Ben Gvir called it "a historic day." His colleague Limor Son Har-Melech recently dressed as an executioner for Purim.