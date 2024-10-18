THE WRAP: ‘GET LOUD!’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del reflects on the shocking revelations from previous guest Naomi Wolf’s ‘The Pfizer Papers’ book, the vitriol parents and professionals like current show’s guest, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, face over standing in the truth, and how the Kellogg’s Protest is signaling to the rest of America it is time to ‘get loud’ and stay loud.
#GetLoud #TheWrap #DelBigtree