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Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – Learn more about Causes & Natural Treatments
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109 views • May 18, 2020
Are you or a loved-one suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Are you/ they struggling to get through the day and beginning to feel hopeless?
First of all, be sure to see a doctor to rule out other illnesses. If you are diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue, unfortunately, there aren't very effective medications for treating the syndrome and the relief tends to be short-term.
For many sufferers, an immune system dysfunction is the cause. It's either inadequately battling an unresolved virus or is in overdrive and producing too many cytokines. Either way, strengthening and modulating your immune system is a best first step in alleviating this illness.
I shot this video to give you an overview of this condition and what I'm seeing people doing which has helped to finally free them from this truly debilitating syndrome. And, I also wrote an article, recently: The Role of the Immune System in Contributing to the Causes of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome which goes into greater detail about the immune-related causes of the condition. Have a look at my article and watch my video now! https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/the-role-of-the-immune-system-in-contributing-to-the-causes-of-chronic-fatigue-syndrome/
First of all, be sure to see a doctor to rule out other illnesses. If you are diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue, unfortunately, there aren't very effective medications for treating the syndrome and the relief tends to be short-term.
For many sufferers, an immune system dysfunction is the cause. It's either inadequately battling an unresolved virus or is in overdrive and producing too many cytokines. Either way, strengthening and modulating your immune system is a best first step in alleviating this illness.
I shot this video to give you an overview of this condition and what I'm seeing people doing which has helped to finally free them from this truly debilitating syndrome. And, I also wrote an article, recently: The Role of the Immune System in Contributing to the Causes of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome which goes into greater detail about the immune-related causes of the condition. Have a look at my article and watch my video now! https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/the-role-of-the-immune-system-in-contributing-to-the-causes-of-chronic-fatigue-syndrome/
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