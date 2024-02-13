Create New Account
Testing 5G Levels with the Latest mmWave Meter in Downtown Spokane!
Essential Energy
2 Subscribers
98 views
Published 14 hours ago

Curious about the real 5G levels around you? I've got my hands on the latest mmWave meter from Safe Living Technologies Inc. and put it to the test in downtown Spokane. Watch to uncover what I found! 🔍 📶

For reliable and comprehensive #EMFProtection that goes beyond the basics, visit https://essentialenergy.solutions. Discover how we address the root cause of modern electronics' impact with the physics of resonant harmonics. 🌐⚡

#TechWellness #ElectromagneticAwareness"

Keywords
emf protectionemf testingelectromagnetic field5g levelstech wellnesselectromagnetic awareness

