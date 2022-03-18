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Deep State Ukraine: It’s All About Oligarchs, Money & Power – Ledger Report 1220
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101 views • March 18, 2022
It’s not as simple as Russia invading Ukraine or Putin vs, the world. There is massive deep state corruption in that region of the world, some of which ties back to the U.S. government and Joe Biden himself. In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with George Papadopoulos about what is really going on in Ukraine. Ledger also speaks with Legendary economist Art Laffer about the Economic Illiterates driving U.S. economy into financial calamity and with Dr. Carole Lieberman about how politicians have damaged generations of children all in the name of Covid. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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