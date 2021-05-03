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GMO Tracking Spores for Food, microchips in Brains connect to computers, Whitmer Extortion, creating Mass Psychosis! Private Pirates of 1492, and Self spreading Vaccines!
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243 views • May 03, 2021
GMo spores sprayed on food to track it, and waste water surveillance! Microchips in Brains to speak with computers. No wires! Whitmers extortion to take the VAXX, Violates Title 21 of US Regs? How to create Mass Psychosis! Robert Sepehr, pirates of 1492 and Columbus, Self Spreading Vaccine!
1. Ice age farmer: GMO bio spores to track food. https://youtu.be/oKTDAetNjlA
2. Russel Brand: Elon Musk connecting Brains to computers: https://youtu.be/hpcam2IQ1h8
3. Whitmer Vaccine plan: coercion? https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90487-558091--,00.html
4. Title 21 US Regs: part 50 informed consent: https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/retrieveECFR?gp=&;SID=dcabd13c8277bb7ce9bbd7f80855ccca&mc=true&n=pt21.1.50&r=PART&ty=HTML#se21.1.50_11
5. Academy of ideas: Creating mass Psychosis: https://youtu.be/fdzW-S8MwbI
6. Sepehr: 1492 private pirates! https://youtu.be/YikcGY0zA2w
7. REPOST!: Jordan Peterson: Logos! https://youtu.be/9q0oL-6nBEI
8. Self spreading vaccines: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24732960-100-we-now-have-the-technology-to-develop-vaccines-that-spread-themselves
Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
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1. Ice age farmer: GMO bio spores to track food. https://youtu.be/oKTDAetNjlA
2. Russel Brand: Elon Musk connecting Brains to computers: https://youtu.be/hpcam2IQ1h8
3. Whitmer Vaccine plan: coercion? https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90487-558091--,00.html
4. Title 21 US Regs: part 50 informed consent: https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/retrieveECFR?gp=&;SID=dcabd13c8277bb7ce9bbd7f80855ccca&mc=true&n=pt21.1.50&r=PART&ty=HTML#se21.1.50_11
5. Academy of ideas: Creating mass Psychosis: https://youtu.be/fdzW-S8MwbI
6. Sepehr: 1492 private pirates! https://youtu.be/YikcGY0zA2w
7. REPOST!: Jordan Peterson: Logos! https://youtu.be/9q0oL-6nBEI
8. Self spreading vaccines: https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24732960-100-we-now-have-the-technology-to-develop-vaccines-that-spread-themselves
Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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