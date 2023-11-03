Create New Account
QFS, XRP and BRICS. Challenging the Dollar as the World Reserve Currency.
The global economy has always been dominated by the US dollar, serving as the world's reserve currency. However, with the advent of the Quantum Financial System (QFS) and the rise of XRP in BRICS nations, a new era of financial power has emerged. In this video we will explore how the QFS is reshaping the global economy and how XRP is playing a pivotal role in challenging the dominance of the dollar in the BRICS alliance.

