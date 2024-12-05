The 'Inciting Violence' Tactic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Do Not Fall For This Bullsh!t
* Gubment employees are public servants, not private individuals.
* We the people pay them.
* They work for us.
The full segment is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (5 December 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5w9z7w-trumps-latest-moves-keep-the-commies-guessing-ep.-2383-12052024.html