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American Farmers Being Ordered To Destroy Livestock And Plow Under Crops
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920 views • May 05, 2020
This video by Greg Reese points directly at the elephant in the room. Small vegetable, hog, poultry, and dairy farmers are in the news for selling or giving away their harvest on the road side or directly from their farm. People are traveling as far as 800 miles to pick up a pickup-load of free potatoes... this is the good side of this whole shut down... the dark side is that if it goes on much longer chances are you will go hungry... ~JT
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