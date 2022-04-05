⁣COVID Backwards In Hebrew Is DIVOC: Possession By An Evil Spirit

COVID Backwards In Hebrew Is DIVOC: Possession By An Evil SpiritAccording to Yoram Bilu, a professor of anthropology and sociology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem dybbuk has a sinister connection to spiritual possession.“ The term dybbuk (dibbuq) was used in Jewish mystical circles to designate a spirit of a dead person, a notorious sinner in his lifetime, that took temporary possession of a human being. Dybbuk possession was always conceived as an affliction or an illness and the possessing agent a foreign, dangerous intruder that had to be expelled. The exorcist was always a revered rabbi who confronted the spirit with various religiously informed measures used in a fixed, graded order. Dybbuks, demons or evil souls possessed some unhappy or mentally sick creature. Dybbuk possession left the victim as a passive object, temporarily bereft of self-awareness and without self-control vis-à-vis two external authorities: the possessing spirit who deprived the possessed of her individual identity and the rabbi-exorcist who compelled the spirit to leave ”Here’s where the rabbit hole gets darker.. The word Dybbuk originated from the Hebrew verb dabag, which means to “cling” or “to adhere. Just as a dybukk adheres to the body, the toxic spike protein from the injection clings to the cell and takes control of it.