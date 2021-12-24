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The Plan to Control You
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125 views • December 24, 2021
When the Planet Executive, realised that The People, were happy and free.
While they, were miserable, and trapped in a Control Matrix.
A Control Matrix, of their own creation, which they spent all their lives controlling.
They asked Big Tech, for help, to build an Artificial Intelligence, (A.I.).
An automatic people control system. Like Skynet.
While they, were miserable, and trapped in a Control Matrix.
A Control Matrix, of their own creation, which they spent all their lives controlling.
They asked Big Tech, for help, to build an Artificial Intelligence, (A.I.).
An automatic people control system. Like Skynet.
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