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simple..
forget about even u.s and isnotreal..
we are in the battle of all battles..for the soul of mankind.
its..
- rome vs. carthage or persia.
- kabeel (caine) vs. habeel (abel) pbuh
- gog magog vs. dhulqur nain
- nimrod vs. ibrahim pbuh
- goliath vs. dawood pbuh
- pharoah vs. musa pbuh
- ceaser vs. esa pbuh
- kuffer vs. muhammad pbuh
- khayber vs. ali (a.s)
- yazaeed vs. hussein (a.s)
- or east v.s. west..
basically,
followers of shaitan vs. servants of Allah.