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Biden Admin and Federal Gov Actively Covering Up the Truth About Covid-19 and the Chinese Military
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120 views • June 22, 2021
Alex Jones remotes in with guest host Owen Shroyer to break down the news that the Biden Administration is actively covering for China's infiltration of the American government and the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
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