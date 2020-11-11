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How to Detect Fraud Using Benford's Law - Robert A. Bonavito, CPA
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28 views • November 11, 2020
Robert A. Bonavito, CPA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIU4wwH--UpSGCTvo-N9y-g
Forensic Accountant Robert A. Bonavito discusses Benford’s Law which is a technique to detect fraud especially when analyzing tax returns, general ledgers and other items that contain a large amount of numerical data
Topic Overview:
✔️ What is Benford’s Law?
✔️ Expected Data When Applying Benford's Law
✔️ Example of Benford's Law by Analyzing COVID Data
Website Mentioned: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
👉 For more information contact me below or visit our website: https://www.rabcpafirm.com/contact/?utm_source=youtube.com&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=7uhAn19V1EY
Robert A. Bonavito, CPA
1812 Front St.
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
908-322-7719
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIU4wwH--UpSGCTvo-N9y-g
Forensic Accountant Robert A. Bonavito discusses Benford’s Law which is a technique to detect fraud especially when analyzing tax returns, general ledgers and other items that contain a large amount of numerical data
Topic Overview:
✔️ What is Benford’s Law?
✔️ Expected Data When Applying Benford's Law
✔️ Example of Benford's Law by Analyzing COVID Data
Website Mentioned: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
👉 For more information contact me below or visit our website: https://www.rabcpafirm.com/contact/?utm_source=youtube.com&;utm_medium=referral&utm_content=7uhAn19V1EY
Robert A. Bonavito, CPA
1812 Front St.
Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
908-322-7719
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