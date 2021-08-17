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WATCH, LEARN, AND ACT BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE - Seriously!!
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301 views • August 17, 2021
Do you see what's happening in our changing world today? It seems like a dream, rather it's a NIGHTMARE. Personal Threat & Direct Psychological attack on the citizens for CONTROL. Unfortunately, the power of fear can promote compliance and could take our own GOD GIVEN RIGHTS & CIVIL LIBERTY. Do something now.....before it's too late. WAKE UP!
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"We all place ourselves in danger to one degree or another when we stand up, but we place our children and grandchildren in even greater danger when we don’t."
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"We all place ourselves in danger to one degree or another when we stand up, but we place our children and grandchildren in even greater danger when we don’t."
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