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Even More Unconstitutional Spending In The Omnibus Bill That Aids The Communist Agenda
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17 views • January 06, 2021
President Trump signed another enormous spending bill after Christmas and lo and behold, there's more unconstitutional spending that furthers the Communist agenda than you can shake a stick at. While I have covered quite a bit of the spending in previous shows, Common Core Lynne Taylor joins me to expose the spending that is flying under the radar with the people, and that on purpose.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/even-more-unconstitutional-spending-in-the-omnibus-bill-that-aids-the-communist-agenda/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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