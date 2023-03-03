DANIELLE SMITH IS CORRUPT ARREST THEM ALL FOR TREASON

Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 Live Stream





We all have the verified evidence with over 4,000 emails sent out to the Attention of Danielle Smith and Tyler Sandro two people acting for a corrupt service corporation ALBERTA... the great people of the province of Alberta... it is time to wake up and rise up we are all surrounding with corrupt people acting as Premiers, Police Heads, Judges and Lawyers... we have the numbers they must be arrested and brought into public courthouse and all who have allowed the Genocide to occur will be held accountable.





WAKE UP THE PEOPLE OF CANADA YOU ARE ALL BEING PLAYED LIKE FOOLS!





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."