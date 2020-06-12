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675,000 Emails!?
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22 views • June 12, 2020
675,000 Emails!? | The World According to Me
► Description
675,000 Emails!?
Anthony Wiener Laptop?
If you think #OBAMAGATE is bad, wait till the public hears about #PIZZAGATE ...
Who hear knows Hillary lost her appeal in court over emails about child molestation, torture, trafficking and was ordered to testify this September.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
675,000 Emails!?
Anthony Wiener Laptop?
If you think #OBAMAGATE is bad, wait till the public hears about #PIZZAGATE ...
Who hear knows Hillary lost her appeal in court over emails about child molestation, torture, trafficking and was ordered to testify this September.
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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