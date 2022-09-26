The Journey Home Season 2 Episode 1 The 23rd Year

Welcome to The Journey Home. In this series we take a closer look at the spiritual journey, the purpose of life and the wonder life reveals all around us.





Abhishekh Suri & Nicholas Earle are your hosts and we are grateful to bring you this content. Our hope is to bring you joy, insight and inspiration in a series that focuses on the spiritual practice Falun Gong also known as Falun Dafa.





Thank you for joining us! Please share our content if you enjoyed it, we will continue to make improvements and appreciate any feedback. Nicholas & Abhi.





July 20th is a very significant date as it marks the 23rd year of the ongoing persecution of Falun Gong and I go into detail in this episode on the why, who and history of this event.





I hope you will enjoy this episode as much as I did making it.





We had a lot of fun and learned a lot making season 1 and we hope to keep improving and creating more engaging content this season.





Check back in for episode 2 and thank you for joining me.





