The Encyclopedia of Election Fraud

Michigan Republican and former state senator Patrick Colbeck has published his latest book, The 2020 Coup: What Happened. What We Can Do. He describes it as a compilation of all the election fraud evidence amassed since November 2020 and recorded in documentaries like Mike Lindell’s Absolute series, Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules, Mollie Hemingway’s Rigged and Patrick Byrne’s The Deep Rig. What he adds to the mix is a list of practical solutions in order to secure future elections.

As a certified Poll Challenger in Detroit, he personally witnessed fraud taking place. As former vice chair of Elections and Government Reform in the Michigan state senate, he knows election law inside and out. As a certified Microsoft Small Business Specialist, he understands both abilities and vulnerabilities of information systems. His background as an aerospace engineer gives him the ability to approach the topic objectively and analytically, and to determine realistic solutions. And as a “meddling kid,” he is determined to expose what happened in what he calls the coup of 2020.

Colbeck tells The New American about his experiences and the push-back he is enduring from Big Brother, Big Tech and mainstream media.