▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision weapons strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces against missile and artillery weapons depot of 14th Mechanized Brigade of AFU in Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic have destroyed 19 units of armoured equipment and up to 40 nationalists.

💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed US-made Harpoon missile launcher near Usatovo, Odessa Region.

💥High-precision, long-range sea-based weapons have hit temporary deployment point of 35th Marine Brigade in Dachnoye, Odessa Region, where reservists for the Ukrainian Armed Forces were being trained. More than 60 personnel have been destroyed, as well as more than 10 foreign-made military vehicles.

💥As part of counter-battery warfare, 5 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems of 48th and 58th motorized infantry brigades, 6 artillery platoons of D-20 howitzers and 9 artillery platoons of D-30 mounts in Kurakhovo, Novomikhailovka, Konstantinovka and Georgievka in Donetsk People's Republic have been neutralized.

💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have hit 7 command posts, including units of 63rd Mechanized and 61st Infantry Brigades near Yavkino, Bereznevatoe, Visunsk and Kaluga in Nikolayev Region, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in Verkhnekamenskoye district in Donetsk People's Republic, and 92nd Mechanized Brigade in Dolzhik district of Kharkov Region.

▫️8 depots with missile and artillery weapons and ammunition have been destroyed near Paraskoviyivka, Kostyantinovka, Artemovsk, Novovorontsovka in Kherson Region and Ternovatoye in Zaporozhye Region, as well as 2 fuel depots of 54th AFU Mechanized Brigade near Kurakhovo in Donetsk People's Republic.

💥Russian Aerospace Forces' fighter aviation have shot down 2 Ukrainian air force aircraft in an aerial battle: 1 MiG-29 near Snigirevka, Nikolaev Region, and 1 Su-25 near Dobropol'e, Donetsk People's Republic.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Blagodatovka, Yavorskoye, Kharkov Region, and Zugres, Donetsk People's Republic.

▫️In addition, 9 projectiles of Uragan multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Vasilenkovo in Kharkov Region, as well as Novoraisk, Krasnosel'skoye, Stepnoye, and Taras Shevchenko in Kherson Region.

📊In total, 259 Ukrainian airplanes and 143 helicopters, 1,572 unmanned aerial vehicles, 356 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,135 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 760 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,166 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,410 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia

