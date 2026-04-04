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The child-raping weed-pushing Epstein Islanders are telling me racism is bad
Gabe Mondragon
Gabe Mondragon
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As an atheist, it's not upsetting for me to make the factual statement that the pacifism and pathological altruism of christianity is a significant component in the White western civilizational suicide, death, and transformation. Yet christfags seem extremely upset by this simple truth. When I apply the same critical thinking and draw analytical conclusions such as the fact that the same Jews who rape children on Epstein island are the ones pushing weed, porn, immigration, etc., and trying to dictate to me that racism, sexism and homophobia are bad and wrong, they don't have the moral high ground to lecture me on or shape my morality. Both conclusions are objective analytical observations. Yet they hate the former but love the latter. That is a perfect example in itself: when the christcucks are asked what actions they took that did anything about the Epstein island child sexual assaults, the honest answer is none.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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