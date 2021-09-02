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2021-09-02 Catherine Austin Fitts
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45 views • September 24, 2021
James Delingpole interviews Catherine Austin Fitts.
Mirrored from https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/fitts:1
Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing.
Mirrored from https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/fitts:1
Catherine Austin Fitts is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing.
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